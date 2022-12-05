'Aap bohot kadi mehnat karte hain desh ke liye, thoda aaram bhi karo': PM Modi's brother tells him

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's elder brother Somabhai Modi on Monday (December 5, 2022) met him and told him that he works a lot for the country and that he should take some rest as well. Speaking to news agency ANI after exercising his franchise in Ahmedabad during the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections, Somabhai also said that the people of the country cannot ignore the kind of work that is being done at the national level since 2014, which he believed would be the basis of voting in the state polls.

"I asked him (PM Modi) that he works a lot for the country, and he should take some rest as well," Somabhai told ANI when asked about his conversation with the prime minister.

"My only message to the voters is that they should use their votes responsibly. They should vote for such a party that would work for the development of the country. The people have seen the kind of work that has been done at the national level since 2014, they cannot ignore it. People will vote based on that," he added.

#WATCH | PM Modi's brother Somabhai Modi gets emotional as he talks about PM who visited him earlier today



People cannot ignore the kind of work Centre has done after 2014. I asked him (PM Modi) that he works a lot for the country, he should take some rest as well: Somabhai Modi pic.twitter.com/3SrGMj6A6O — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2022

Somabhai Modi cast his vote at Nishan Public school, Ranip in Ahmedabad, the same polling booth where PM Modi had voted earlier in the day.

Ahmedabad | Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother Somabhai Modi casts his vote for the second phase of Gujarat Assembly elections at Nishan Public school, Ranip pic.twitter.com/Efe4aMUtWY — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2022

Earlier in the day, voting began across 93 Assembly seats in 14 districts of Gujarat during the second phase of the state polls. PM Narendra Modi, who arrived in his home state on Sunday evening, also exercised his franchise in Ahmedabad. PM Modi cast his vote at a polling station set up at a high school in Ranip locality in Ahmedabad city.

"Cast my vote in Ahmedabad. Urging all those voting today to turnout in record numbers and vote," PM Modi tweeted.

Cast my vote in Ahmedabad. Urging all those voting today to turnout in record numbers and vote. pic.twitter.com/m0X16uCtjA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 5, 2022

After exercising his democratic right, PM Modi said that his home state's people listen to everybody, but it is their nature to accept what is true.

He also congratulated the Election Commission for conducting the polls in a "spectacular manner" and raising the prestige of India's democracy in the whole world.

"For the celebration of democracy, I heartily congratulate the citizens of the country and greet them. I also heartily congratulate the Election Commission. It has developed a great tradition of conducting elections in a very spectacular manner, increasing the prestige of India's democracy in the whole world," Modi told reporters.

He also heartily thanked the voters of Gujarat, saying they celebrated the festival of democracy with great enthusiasm and held discussions in an excellent manner.

PM Shri @narendramodi casts his vote for Gujarat Assembly election in Gandhinagar. https://t.co/Dd0rATOAVw — BJP (@BJP4India) December 5, 2022

"The people of Gujarat are discreet. They listen to everyone and it is their nature to accept what is true. And according to that nature, they are also voting in large numbers. I am also very thankful to the voters of Gujarat," he said.

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: After PM Modi and his brother, their 100-year-old mother casts her vote

PM Narendra Modi's mother Hiraba, who is 100 years old, also cast her vote at a polling booth in Raysan village near Gandhinagar city during the second phase of polling for the Gujarat Assembly elections.

She reached the polling booth in a wheelchair with the help of Pankaj Modi and other family members and exercised her franchise.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi casts her vote for the second phase of #GujaratAssemblyPolls in Raysan Primary School, Gandhinagar pic.twitter.com/ZfWcBXWCfI — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2022

Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi had met her and sought her blessings after arriving in the state ahead of voting in the state.

Prime Minister @narendramodi meets his mother and takes her blessings in Ahmedabad. pic.twitter.com/ycRMlKPegj December 4, 2022

The PM's mother, who entered her 100th year in June, lives with her younger son Pankaj Modi in Raysan village near Gandhinagar city.

(With agency inputs)