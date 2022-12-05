LIVE Coverage | Gujarat Assembly Election Phase 2: Voting underway in 93 seats across 14 districts
Gujarat Assembly Poll Phase 2 Voting 2022 LIVE Updates: In this phase, 93 Assembly seats are going to polls across 14 districts. Some of the important constituencies in this phase include Ghatlodia (in Ahmedabad district) of CM Bhupendra Patel and Viramgam seat (Ahmedabad) from where Patidar leader Hardik Patel is fighting on the BJP's ticket.
Gujarat Assembly Poll Phase 2 Voting 2022 LIVE Coverage | Voting has begun across 93 Assembly seats in 14 districts of Gujarat during the second phase of the state elections. The 93 Assembly segments that are going to polls are spread across Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Gandhinagar and other districts, and the polling will continue till 5 PM. In the second phase of elections, 833 candidates are in the fray from 61 political parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Congress. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP and the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP are contesting in all the 93 seats, the Congress is fighting in 90 seats and its alliance partner Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has fielded candidates in two seats. Among other parties, the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) has fielded 12 candidates, and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) 44. According to Election Commission, the nominees also include 285 independent candidates. A total of 2.51 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise for the second phase of elections, including 1.29 crore men and 1.22 crore women, and the poll body has set up 14,975 polling stations for which 1.13 lakh election staffers have been deployed. There are 5.96 lakh voters in the age group of 18 to 19 years.
Some of the important constituencies in the second phase include Ghatlodia (in Ahmedabad district) of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Viramgam seat (Ahmedabad) from where Patidar leader Hardik Patel is fighting on the BJP's ticket, and Gandhinagar South from where Alpesh Thakor is fighting as the saffron party candidate. Besides, Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani is contesting as the Congress candidate from the Vadgam seat in Banaskantha district, and Leader of Opposition in the Gujarat Assembly Sukhram Rathva is the nominee from Jetpur in Chhota Udepur district. BJP rebel Madhu Shrivastav is contesting as an independent candidate from the Vaghodia seat in the Vadodara district.
Stay tuned with Zee News to get the latest updates on Gujarat Assembly Election Phase 2 Voting 2022:
Gujarat Polls: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will shortly cast his vote at Nishan Public School, Ranip in Ahmedabad.
Ahmedabad, Gujarat | Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves from Gandhinagar Raj Bhawan to cast his vote for the Gujarat Assembly elections at Nishan Public School, Ranip.
— ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2022
Voting is underway in the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly polls 2022.
Voting underway for Gujarat Elections 2022; visuals from polling booth 95, Shilaj Anupam School in Ahemdabad
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel will cast his vote here.
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel will cast his vote here. pic.twitter.com/mYxi3OwKX2
— ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2022
Voting underway for Gujarat Elections 2022; visuals from polling booth 10 in Jetalpur, Vadodara
— ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2022
Election Commission urges Gujarat voters to 'fulfill their responsibility'
As voting started for 93 seats in the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022, the Election Commission requested all voters to "fulfill their responsibility".
Go Cast your Vote!
Go Vote
— Election Commission of India #SVEEP (@ECISVEEP) December 5, 2022
Want all Gujaratis to vote for BJP, says Hardik Patel as voting begins for second phase
"I appeal to everyone to vote. BJP has maintained law and order & has worked for the development of Gujarat. I want all Gujaratis to vote for BJP. We should exercise our power to vote as election is the beauty of democracy," Hardik Patel, the BJP candidate from Viramgam, said as voting began for the second phase.
Ahmedabad | I appeal to everyone to vote. BJP has maintained law and order & has worked for the development of Gujarat. I want all Gujaratis to vote for BJP. We should exercise our power to vote as election is the beauty of democracy: BJP candidate from Viramgam, Hardik Patel
— ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2022
Gujarat Assembly Election Phase 2: Voting begins in 93 seats across 14 districts
Gujarat Assembly elections: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah to cast votes in Ahmedabad today
Gujarat Assembly elections: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in his home state on Sunday evening, will exercise his franchise in Ahmedabad today during the second phase of the state polls. Prime Minister Modi will cast his vote at a polling station set up at a high school in Ranip locality in Ahmedabad city.
"Urging all those who are voting in Phase 2 of the Gujarat elections, particularly the young voters and women voters to vote in large numbers. I will be casting my vote in Ahmedabad at around 9 AM," he said in a tweet.
Urging all those who are voting in Phase 2 of the Gujarat elections, particularly the young voters and women voters to vote in large numbers. I will be casting my vote in Ahmedabad at around 9 AM.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 5, 2022
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also scheduled to cast his vote at a municipal sub-zonal office in the Naranpura locality of the city.
Gujarat polls second phase voting: 16 seats in Ahmedabad crucial for BJP
In the second phase of the Gujarat polls today. sixteen urban Assembly seats in Ahmedabad city are crucial for the ruling BJP which has enjoyed an upper hand here in the elections since 1990.
While the Congress improved its tally to four seats in the 2017 election from two in 2012, the fight has become more interesting this time with the entry of Arvind Kejriwal's AAP, which has fielded its candidates in all 16 seats, and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) which is contesting four seats.
BJP currently holds 12 out of these 16 seats.
The city has two prominent seats -- Maninagar, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi had contested thrice for the Assembly membership from 2002 to 2014, and the Patidar community-dominated Ghatlodia which has given two chief ministers - Bhupendra Patel and Anandiben Patel.
The Maninagar constituency can easily be termed as the city's most high-profile seat and a bastion of the BJP.
The first phase of voting for 89 seats in Gujarat's Saurashtra, Kutch, and south regions was held on December 1, when an average voter turnout of 63.31 per cent was recorded.
Gujarat Assembly polls: A look at figures of 2017 elections
Earlier in the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, the BJP won 51 of the 93 seats going to the polls today. Congress had bagged 39, while three seats went to independent candidates.
In central Gujarat, the BJP had bagged 37 seats, outnumbering the Congress which got 22. But in north Gujarat, the Congress had got 17 seats while the saffron party could only win 14.
Gujarat Assembly Poll Phase 2 Voting 2022: Over 2.51 crore voters eligible to vote
In the second phase of Gujarat Assembly polls, a total of 2.51 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise, including 1.29 crore men and 1.22 crore women.
3,23,422 New First-time Voters this year..
Date Of Polling - 5th December
3,23,422 New First-time Voters this year..
Date Of Polling - 5th December
Time - 08:00AM to 05:00PM
— Chief Electoral Officer, Gujarat (@CEOGujarat) December 4, 2022
The poll body has set up 14,975 polling stations for which 1.13 lakh election staffers have been deployed. There are 5.96 lakh voters in the age group of 18 to 19 years.
Polling party moving to Rathada Bet with police escort
— Chief Electoral Officer, Gujarat (@CEOGujarat) December 4, 2022
Gujarat Assembly Election Phase 2 Voting 2022: BJP, AAP contesting in all 93 seats, Congress in 90
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP and the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP are contesting in all the 93 seats. The Congress, on the other hand, is fighting in 90 seats and its alliance partner Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has fielded candidates in two seats.
The Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) has fielded 12 candidates, and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) 44. According to Election Commission, the nominees also include 285 independent candidates.
LIVE Coverage | Gujarat Assembly Poll Phase 2 Voting 2022
LIVE Coverage | Gujarat Assembly Poll Phase 2 Voting 2022: Voting is scheduled to start at 8 AM across 93 Assembly seats in 14 districts of Gujarat during the second phase of the state polls. The 93 Assembly segments which will go to polls are spread across Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Gandhinagar, and other districts. This phase will witness 833 candidates in the fray from 61 political parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Congress.
