topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
AAP

AAP goes big on upcoming Delhi MCD polls, launches ‘war room’ for election preparations

The war room will have a set of 10 tasks, including booth management, candidate monitoring, social media campaign and star campaigners

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 03:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

AAP goes big on upcoming Delhi MCD polls, launches ‘war room’ for election preparations

New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s elections, Aam Aadmi Party is aggressively campaigning for the polls. AAP’s Delhi unit convenor Gopal Rai on Thursday, November 10, 2022, inaugurated the party’s “war room” for the elections which will help them in conducting the nomination process, social media campaigns, among other necessary management activities required for the polls. 

"The war room will have a set of 10 tasks, including booth management, candidate monitoring, social media campaign and star campaigners," Gopal Rai said.

So far, the candidates for the election have not been nominated and the selection process is underway, as informed by Gopal Rai.

Also Read: MCD polls 2022: Delhi BJP releases election manifesto, check key highlights

Earlier, after AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal chaired a crucial meeting with senior MLAs and office-bearers to review the party's preparations, Delhi’s deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia later told the media that Kejriwal, on Thursday, will launch the “highly successful” “Kejriwal’s 10 guarantees” campaign for the upcoming MCD polls. Sisodia also said the meeting took note of how "disastrous" the 15-year tenure of the BJP has been in the MCD. The AAP leader said they discussed in detail what the party plans to do for the common man of Delhi through the MCD.

Also Read: Delhi MCD polls 2022: AAP to announce 'Kejriwal Ki 10 Guarantee' campaign today

The 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) goes to polls on December 4 and the counting of votes will take place on December 7.

The BJP has been in power in the MCD - trifurcated in 2012 into north, south and east corporations and then unified this year - for three straight terms. The high-stake civic polls are largely being seen as a three-way contest between the BJP, the AAP and the Congress.

(With agency inputs)

Live Tv

AAPArvind KejriwalMCD PollsGopal RaiManish SisodiaMCD polls 2022

Trending news

DNA
DNA: Analysis of 'garbage politics' in Delhi
DNA
DNA: When the demolition of the Berlin Wall started in 1989
DNA
DNA: What is the political mood of the people of Himachal?
DNA
DNA: Analysis of US midterm elections
DNA
DNA: India Vs Pakistan once again in World Cup
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA
DNA : Historical analysis on the word Hindu
DNA Video
DNA: Understand the concept of Lunar Eclipse
DNA Video
DNA: '360 degree' analysis of Suryakumar Yadav's batting
DNA Video
DNA: Lab-grown blood given to people in clinical trials
DNA Video
DNA: World famous poet John Milton passed away in 1674