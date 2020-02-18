AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj to organise recitation of Sunderkand on first Tuesday of every month

New Delhi: 'Bajrang Bali-Hanuman' was a big issue in the recently concluded Delhi Assembly Election 2020, but the issue has once again been ignited by Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj, who on Tuesday (February 18) announced that Sunderkand (dedicated to valour Lord Hanuman in Ramcharit Manas) will be recited on the first Tuesday of every month in different areas of his constituency.

The legislator from the Greater Kailash assembly seat also informed that Sunderkand will be recited at 4:30 pm in Chirag Delhi today.

Earlier in the day, Saurabh Bhardwaj tweeted that the recitation of Sundarkand will be held at 4:30 pm at the ancient Shiva temple, Chirag Delhi. You can park your car at Chirag Delhi Metro Station Gate No 1 and come on foot. He said that he has won the election because of your love and blessings of Hanuman Ji.

हर महीने के पहले मंगलवार को सुन्दर कांड का पाठ अलग अलग इलाकों में किया जाएगा। निमंत्रण- सुन्दर काण्ड

शाम 4:30 बजे

18 फरवरी, मंगलवार

प्राचीन शिव मंदिर, चिराग दिल्ली (निकट चिराग दिल्ली मेट्रो स्टेशन गेट नo1) pic.twitter.com/CwGAXzAW5r — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) February 18, 2020

Saurabh Bhardwaj told ANI that "Recitation of Ramayana's Sunderkanda will be held in different areas (of his constituency) on first Tuesday of every month to take blessings of Lord Hanuman. We've received advanced booking as well as sponsors for the programmes."

Saurabh Bhardwaj defeated BJP's Shikha Roy with a margin of 16809 voted from Greater Kailash constituency in the recently held Assembly election. In earlier Assembly elections of 2013 and 2015, Saurabh Bhardwaj won from this contituency.