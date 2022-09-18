AAP presents its impressive six months report card before public in Punjab

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday presented an impressive report card of six months in government before the people of Punjab. Addressing a press conference here at the party headquarter, state chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang accompanied by AAP spokesperson Jagtar Singh Sanghera and Govinder Mittal said that, presented the major achievements of the government under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in six months, and said, that unlike the previous governments, which only befooled the public and spent taxpayer's money to fill their coffers, this government has hit the ground running from day one. He dared Congress and Akali Dal to prove that their governments had done more work in the first six months than the current governments.

"I dare Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal to list any major work they had done within six months after forming governments during their decades-old regime. They just looted the people and are now so frustrated with the AAP's clean working that they are levelling baseless accusations," Kang said. Listing the performance of the AAP government, Kang said that the Mann government has given 20,000 jobs and regularised the jobs of 9000 contractual employees as promised in its poll promise.

He said that Punjab is an agri-oriented state, the entire economy of Punjab depends on agriculture despite this previous governments failed to bring reforms. For the first time in the history of Punjab, MSP was given for the cultivation of moong by the Mann government. To save the fertility of Punjab's water and soil, the Punjab Government is giving an incentive of Rs 1500 to farmers. Pending compensation to cotton farmers of the Malwa region pending since 2020 was also cleared by the Mann government. It is a pro-farmers and pro-people government.

Earlier, farmers were charged Rs 5000 on house power but the Mann government decided to do house power on Rs 2500 to give economic relief to the farmers. The government is giving 600 free power units to Punjabis and almost 80%of people now get zero bills. Likewise, Punjab Roadways has always been in loss, because the fleets of private transporters continued to be encouraged and Punjab Roadways was allowed to languish in the loss. But now it is in profit and Volvo buses for NRIs to Delhi Airport have also been started by the government.

Kheda Watan Punjab Diya, which has been started to create a sports environment, is running from block level to state level. Attacking SAD, Kang said that Kabaddi tournaments were also held in the Badal government, but their money was spent on heroines the Mann government has started sports scholarships in the name of Balbir Singh Sr. The government had also honoured stars of the Commonwealth games.

Corruption dominated the rule of previous governments, and a debt of Rs 300,000 crores was raised over Punjab. Sukhvilas hotel of Badals and Siswan farm of Capt Amarinder Singh was embellished with foreign stones while the state was reeling under financial crisis. After forming the government, the Mann government cracked the whip on corrupt people by arresting former ministers and senior bureaucrats as AAP has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against corruption.

Kang further said that the AAP government freed over 10000 acres of illegally encroached land from the clutches of influential people. The people's money is now being spent on the welfare of Punjab. Fulfilling another major promise to uplift health standards, the AAP government set up 100 Aam Aadmi Clinics in six months and so far 1.5 lakh people have been treated and more than 20,000 free medical tests have been done in this Clinic. Kang further said that the government upgraded over 100 government schools to give top-notch education to students.

To annihilate the gangster regime, the Mann government formed an Anti-Gangster Task Force and more than 300 people associated with organized crime have been arrested while over 4000 peddlers were arrested to break the nexus od drug smuggling in Punjab. The police also got remand notorious gangsters in Sidhu Moose Wale, to deliver justice to his fans and family unlike previous governments which only patronised these criminals, Kang said.

He questioned Akali Dal and Congress who made the student leaders of Panjab University and DAV College criminals and pushed them into the world of crime. He further said that long pending arrears of sugarcane farmers have also been cleared by the Mann government and defaulter sugar mills are being auctioned after attaching their properties.

Attacking BJP, Kang said that the Modi government had promised to generate millions of jobs but in just 8 years of his governance, unemployment has reached the highest level in the history of the country. He said that the AAP government is committed to the welfare of Punjab and it will fulfil all the pending promises soon to make the state Rangla Punjab under the dynamic leadership of CM Mann.

(Disclaimer: This is a brand desk content)