Trinamool's All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee's car was on its way to Dhupguri from Siliguri. His convoy suddenly stopped near Domhani Haat after crossing the Teesta bridge in Jalpaiguri. Abhishek got out of the car and walked into the market. The locals were initially shocked to see Abhishek. After that, he inquires about the problem locals are facing. Seeing that the work of the market was incomplete, Abhishek called up The Jalpaiguri Zilla Parishad Chairman Uttara Barman, taking the phone number from the locals. He directed that the pending work be completed within a month and a half. He said that he will come back and find out how far the work has done. After that, he spent some more time with the locals and left for Dhupguri. The locals are surprised to see abhishek's public relations in this 'Mamata-style'.

On the way to the July 21 preparatory meeting at Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri, Abhishek suddenly stood at Domhani Haat in Mayanaguri 1 block and talked to the locals. Besides talking to the locals, the general secretary of the All India Trinamool was seen in several other public relations programmes on this day. Besides having tea at a party worker's house, he also interacted with local people in Dhupguri town. Listen to the complaints of the locals. He also went to a temple. Abhishek can also be seen hugging a child there.

For so long, the country is used to seeing Mamata Banerjee cross the security fence and mingle with the common people. In fact, that is the 'trademark' of the trinamool leader's politics. But Abhishek Banerjee's public relations in such a way is the first in that sense. Although he is fluent in the social media, Abhishek has been seen doing intense public relations with people in this way, even the veterans of politics do not remember when he has been seen like this before. According to the statistics, although the entire state performed well in the last assembly elections, the Trinamool did not do well in this part of North Bengal.

This time, Abhishek Banerjee is targetting North Bengal. At the Dhupguri meeting, he has said several times that this time he will be seen in the area regularly. He apologised for the actions of the local trinamool leaders. He also admitted that his party's failure was the only reason of BJP's gain in the area. The All India General Secretary of the Trinamool wanted to convey the same message once again among the common people.