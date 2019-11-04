close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

Absolutely ready, if needed NSA will be imposed: Uttar Pradesh Police ahead of SC verdict in Ayodhya case

The Ayodhya case was heard on a day-to-day basis by a five-judge bench of SC led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi for 40 days and the apex court reserved its verdict on October 16.

Absolutely ready, if needed NSA will be imposed: Uttar Pradesh Police ahead of SC verdict in Ayodhya case

HARDOI: Days ahead of the Supreme Court (SC) verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit, Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh on Sunday said that the state police is on high alert and if needed the National Security Act (NSA) will be imposed to maintain law and order in the state.

"We are absolutely ready. Under no circumstances, anybody will be allowed to take law in hand. Our Intelligence machinery is geared up. If needed, the National Security Act will be imposed on elements who attempt to disrupt law and order," Singh said.

The Ayodhya case was heard on a day-to-day basis by a five-judge bench of SC led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi for 40 days and the apex court reserved its verdict on October 16. It is likely that the SC would deliver its verdict in this case over the ownership of 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya district in Uttar Pradesh before November 17 before the retirement of Chief Justice Gogoi retires.

On October 30, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh had appealed to the people to accept the SC verdict in this case with an open mind. The RSS had said that peace and harmony in the country should not get disturbed after the verdict.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also appealed the people to maintain peace after the verdict in Ayodhya case. In his 'Mann Ki Baat' address on October 27, PM Modi had recalled how political parties and civil society gave `restrained` statements to unite people after the Allahabad High Court gave its judgment in the case in 2010.

Live TV

Modi had said that some people and interest groups tried to create tension in the society for their own benefits during that time. "I remember when the Allahabad High Court gave its verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi in September 2010. Just recall those days, how many people and interest groups tried to exploit the situation for their own benefit. The kind of language that was spoken in order to generate a tensed situation," he said.

Tags:
Uttar PradeshAyodhya caseAyodhya verdictUttar Pradesh policeSupreme Court
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi to attend RCEP Summit in Bangkok

Must Watch

PT50M59S

Taal Thok Ke: 'Akhand Bharat' possible under Modi Regime?