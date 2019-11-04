Absolutely ready, if needed NSA will be imposed: Uttar Pradesh Police ahead of SC verdict in Ayodhya case

HARDOI: Days ahead of the Supreme Court (SC) verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit, Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh on Sunday said that the state police is on high alert and if needed the National Security Act (NSA) will be imposed to maintain law and order in the state.

"We are absolutely ready. Under no circumstances, anybody will be allowed to take law in hand. Our Intelligence machinery is geared up. If needed, the National Security Act will be imposed on elements who attempt to disrupt law and order," Singh said.

The Ayodhya case was heard on a day-to-day basis by a five-judge bench of SC led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi for 40 days and the apex court reserved its verdict on October 16. It is likely that the SC would deliver its verdict in this case over the ownership of 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya district in Uttar Pradesh before November 17 before the retirement of Chief Justice Gogoi retires.

On October 30, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh had appealed to the people to accept the SC verdict in this case with an open mind. The RSS had said that peace and harmony in the country should not get disturbed after the verdict.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also appealed the people to maintain peace after the verdict in Ayodhya case. In his 'Mann Ki Baat' address on October 27, PM Modi had recalled how political parties and civil society gave `restrained` statements to unite people after the Allahabad High Court gave its judgment in the case in 2010.

Live TV

Modi had said that some people and interest groups tried to create tension in the society for their own benefits during that time. "I remember when the Allahabad High Court gave its verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi in September 2010. Just recall those days, how many people and interest groups tried to exploit the situation for their own benefit. The kind of language that was spoken in order to generate a tensed situation," he said.