'Acid being sold like vegetables': DCW Chief Swati Maliwal grills govt after attack on Delhi school girl

New Delhi: Hours after two bike-borne assailants on Wednesday threw acid on a schoolgirl in Delhi's Dwarka, Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal said that the chemical despite the ban is as available to purchase as vegetables. The horrific incident took place at around 7:30 am near Uttam Nagar in west Delhi. The girl has been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital with burn injuries to her face and eyes. According to the police, the girl has named two persons who could be responsible for the attack, one of whom has been detained. Taking to Twitter, Swati Maliwal uploaded a video and said that DCW may approach the court for stricter enforcement of the ban on the over-the-counter sale of acid.

"We have issued notice to the city police over the incident. The attackers should be arrested and given stringent punishment," Maliwal said.

"DCW has issued several notices, given several recommendations, but acid sale continues. Just like vegetables are sold, anybody can buy acid and throw it on a girl. Why are governments sleeping over it? When a girl is attacked with acid, her soul is scarred and her life is ruined," she said.

We have issued notice to Delhi Police to arrest the attackers & to give strict punishment to them. We're helping the victim & her family. But the biggest question here is why retail sale of acid isn't banned, even after several notices: Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women pic.twitter.com/vEFuww4NQZ — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2022

"We have issued several notices, several summons but still the acid sale continues. We will continue to fight against the sale of acid and will even approach court, if the situation demands so," she added.

"She has suffered 7-8 per cent facial burns and her eyes have also been affected. She is being examined. She is admitted in the burn ICU and is stable," a doctor said. One of the alleged culprits has been detained, police said.

(With PTI inputs)