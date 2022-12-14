Delhi shocker: Bike-borne men throw acid on schoolgirl in Dwarka, incident caught on CCTV

New Delhi: Two bike-borne men on Wednesday (December 14, 2022) threw acid on a schoolgirl in Delhi's Dwarka. As per the latest reports, the incident took place at around 7:30 am, following which the 17-year-old girl was referred to Safdarjung Hospital. According to the police, one person has been detained and the girl is currently stable.

"The girl was with her younger sister at the time of the incident. She has raised suspicion over two persons known to them. One person has been detained and further investigation is going on," Delhi Police said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Malliwal said that her team is reaching the hospital to help the victim.

"We will get justice for the daughter," she wrote in Hindi on Twitter.

"The Delhi Commission for Women has been fighting for years to ban acid in the country. When will the governments wake up?" Malliwal added.