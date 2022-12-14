topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
DELHI ACID ATTACK

Delhi shocker: Bike-borne men throw acid on schoolgirl in Dwarka, incident caught on CCTV

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Malliwal said that her team is reaching the hospital to help the Dwarka acid attack victim. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 12:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Delhi shocker: Bike-borne men throw acid on schoolgirl in Dwarka, incident caught on CCTV

New Delhi: Two bike-borne men on Wednesday (December 14, 2022) threw acid on a schoolgirl in Delhi's Dwarka. As per the latest reports, the incident took place at around 7:30 am, following which the 17-year-old girl was referred to Safdarjung Hospital. According to the police, one person has been detained and the girl is currently stable.

"The girl was with her younger sister at the time of the incident. She has raised suspicion over two persons known to them. One person has been detained and further investigation is going on," Delhi Police said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Malliwal said that her team is reaching the hospital to help the victim. 

"We will get justice for the daughter," she wrote in Hindi on Twitter.

"The Delhi Commission for Women has been fighting for years to ban acid in the country. When will the governments wake up?" Malliwal added.

Live Tv

Delhi acid attackDelhi acid attack caseacid attackAcid attack caseDCW

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussain was arrested in 2003
DNA Video
DNA: Ground reality check of 'Har Ghar Jal Yojana'.
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's evil eye on Tawang
DNA Video
DNA: Nirbhaya Fund under control of the system!
DNA Video
DNA: Why crowd management of IGI airport failed
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Global warming
DNA: Alert in India on Extreme heat waves!
DNA Video
DNA: Big report on increasing anger of women
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive revelations on AIIMS server hack
DNA Video
DNA: Accident or negligence in Madhya Pradesh's borewell incident !
DNA Video
DNA: In Himachal BJP lost to Congress or rebels?