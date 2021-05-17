Actress Nagma shares Fake news about CM Yogi Adityanath, Meerut police slams Congress leader

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has recently visited several parts of the state to take stock of the Covid-19 situation. During such visits, the Chief Minister also met family members of Covid-affected patients and tried to know if they are getting the requiste treatment.

Yogi Adityanath, who urged people to wear masks and take COVID precautions to save themselves from the infection, in one such visit is seen talking to an old man in Bijauli village of Meerut. The video shared on twitter by Congress leader and actor Nagma states that residents of the village blocked the path and did not allow CM Yogi to enter.

She wrote on Twitter (in Hindi) that "this incident is of today 16.05.2021, when an old man stopped CM Yogi Adityanath from stepping in his street. He did not budge, despite CM Yogi's request, and CM had to go back."

This incident is of Today Sun 16.05.2021 #UP जनपद मेरठ के बिजौली गांव में एक बीजेपी विरोधी बुजुर्ग ने मुख्यमंत्री आदित्यनाथ योगी को अपनी एक गली में जाने से रोक दिया मुख्यमंत्री जी के लाख इसरार करने पर भी बुजुर्ग ने रास्ता नहीं खोला और योगी जी को वापस जाना पड़ा #COVIDSecondWave pic.twitter.com/D7Kh0QuKX1 — Nagma (@nagma_morarji) May 16, 2021

After the video was posted on social media, it created a stir. The Meerut police came into action and the whole news was found to be misleading after investigation. It also issued a warning against posting any misleading posts on social media.

In its social media post, the Meerut police clarified that CM Yogi Adityanath himself reached the Bijauli village to meet the COVID affected resident to know his well-being.

Rebutting the misleading claims made on social media, the Meerut Police said, “The post you have made on social media is baseless and misleading. It comes under spreading fake news. Hon’ble CM met a family in containment zone at Bijauli village of Meerut district to ask about their health and well being.”

The police further said that the family expressed their gratitude when the CM asked if they are getting medicine and treatment on time. The villagers also raised slogans in favour of CM Yogi, which is clearly heard in the video.

“After that, there was a conversation with the village head and RRT at Primary Health Centre and then the CM visited Bijauli oxygen plant. The cot was placed as the area was a containment zone,” it added.