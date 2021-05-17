Uttar Pradesh Model of Covid control gets special mention in Bombay High Court

Lucknow: UP Model of Covid control has come in for praise from the Bombay High Court. In its observation, the court looked convinced by the model adopted by the state government to save people and children from corona infection in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the country's NITI Aayog have showered praise on the Yogi government for 'UP model' for Covid management.

The Bombay High Court, while referring to the arrangements made to protect children from Corona under the UP model, has asked the government there why the Maharashtra government does not consider doing so here. The reference was UP government's initiative to make 50 to 100 pediatric beds (PICUs) in every major city of the state to protect children from corona infection.

Even the medical fraternity has described this decision of the UP government as a boon for children. Significantly, CM Yogi has always been very serious about protecting children from disease. The entire Purvanchal is aware of the campaign he took to eradicate life-threatening diseases like encephalitis.

In the same sequence, when the Chief Minister adopted a strategy of three Ts i.e. Test, Trace and Treat to save people from Corona infection, he instructed the medical experts to prepare a plan separately to save children from Corona infection.

On the advice of medical experts, the CM gave instructions to arrange 50 to 100 Pediatric Beds (PICUs) in all major cities of the state. These beds will be specially for children above one month of age. The bed will be small in size and have railing on the sides. Severely infected children will be provided with treatment and oxygen.

In fact, all the districts have been asked to remain on alert mode to ensure that there is the proper treatment of children in the state. The CM has also ordered to increase the manpower for these children's hospitals.

The Chief Minister has said that if necessary, the services of ex-servicemen and retired medicos should be taken. Even the medical students may be trained in this regard.

Pediatrician Dr Salman Khan of Dufferin Hospital in Lucknow has said that the decision of the Uttar Pradesh government to immediately make 50 to 100 pediatric beds in all major cities is an effective way to protect the children.

He said that under this the dedicated children's beds are there in PICU (Pediatric Intensive Care Unit) for children above one month, NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) for treatment of children below one month and SNCU ( Sick Newborn Care Unit) for children born in Women's Hospital.

The bench of Bombay High Court comprising Chief Justice Dipankar Dutta and Justice Girish Kulkarni took cognizance of the news reports about this model of UP regarding the treatment of children. It asked the Maharashtra government to consider doing so there.

