Adhir Chowdhury 'Reveals Why Congress Attacks Adani-Ambani'; BJP Hits Back

A video of Congress leader and party's Baharampur Lok Sabha candidate Adhir Rajnjan Chowdhury has gone viral on social media in which he was allegedly heard saying that the Congress attacks Adani-Ambani as they don't fund the party. Chowdhury also allegedly claimed that if the businessmen would send money to Congress, the party and its leaders wouldn't speak against them. However, Zee News has not verified the video.

The video has since then gone viral on social media with the BJP using it to corner the Congress party. "Real extortion model of Congress and INDI. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that Congress speaks against Adani-Ambani in Parliament because they don't send money to the party and if they would send, we (Congress) won't speak," said BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala.

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya termed it political extortion. "The acts of Congress’s Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury are nothing less than political extortion. In his recent interview, he unmasks Congress and says that they will stop attacking Adani-Ambani the moment they give money to the Congress. Of the two, Rahul Gandhi has already stopped attacking one. This is equivalent to the acts of TMC’s Mahua Moitra, who allegedly took money and expensive gifts from a Dubai-based businessman to attack Indian businesses in the Parliament," said Malviya.

Adhir Chowdhury's alleged remark came days after Narendra Modi questioned Congress leaders' silence on Adani-Ambani. Modi questioned how many tempo full of currency notes were received by the Congress that they have gone silent against these businessmen. To this, Rahul Gandhi had responded by saying that the Centre should order an immediate probe into the matter. Rahul also accused Modi of being busy counting the currency notes received from these businessmen in the last 10 years.

Rahul Gandhi has been a vocal critic of the Adani-Ambani and has accused the Central government of favouring the two businessmen.