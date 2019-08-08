close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury embarrasses Congress again, says J&K like a concentration camp

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slammed the Narendra Modi government for trying to forcefully control people of Jammu and Kashmir. 

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury embarrasses Congress again, says J&amp;K like a concentration camp
File photo
Play

New Delhi: The self goals from Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury are coming thick and fast. After making a shocking statement on UN monitoring in Jammu and Kashmir in Parliament earlier this week, the senior Congress leader said on Thursday that the newly-formed Union Territory has been turned into a concentration camp.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Chowdhury slammed the Narendra Modi government for trying to forcefully control people of Jammu and Kashmir. "Prime Minister had announced from Red Fort that we will take Kashmiris forward not with bullets but by embracing them. But today, the situation in Kashmir is similar to that of a concentration camp. There is no mobile or internet connection. Amarnath pilgrimage was curtailed despite heavy security presence. What is happening there?" he said.

Chowdhury's angst is once again likely to invite scathing ire and serve as an embarrassment to Congress. He had previously ruffled feathers galore by referring to the United Nations while debating on Article 370's removal from Jammu and Kashmir. "You (Centre) say it is an internal matter. But it is being monitored since 1948 by the UN. Is that an internal matter?" he had said. Later, the Congress leader clarified on his statement saying his statement in Parliament was just “an enquiry”. (Full report here)

The present situation in Jammu and Kashmir is returning to normalcy with the Centre extending all help that is required. (Full report here)

Tags:
Adhir Ranjan ChowdhuryCongressarticle 370Jammu and Kashmir
Next
Story

Ghulam Nabi Azad detained at Srinagar Airport, sent back to Delhi

Must Watch

PT9M44S

Watch Satte Pe Satta, 8th August 2019