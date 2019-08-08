Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury embarrasses Congress again, says J&K like a concentration camp

New Delhi: The self goals from Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury are coming thick and fast. After making a shocking statement on UN monitoring in Jammu and Kashmir in Parliament earlier this week, the senior Congress leader said on Thursday that the newly-formed Union Territory has been turned into a concentration camp.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Chowdhury slammed the Narendra Modi government for trying to forcefully control people of Jammu and Kashmir. "Prime Minister had announced from Red Fort that we will take Kashmiris forward not with bullets but by embracing them. But today, the situation in Kashmir is similar to that of a concentration camp. There is no mobile or internet connection. Amarnath pilgrimage was curtailed despite heavy security presence. What is happening there?" he said.

Chowdhury's angst is once again likely to invite scathing ire and serve as an embarrassment to Congress. He had previously ruffled feathers galore by referring to the United Nations while debating on Article 370's removal from Jammu and Kashmir. "You (Centre) say it is an internal matter. But it is being monitored since 1948 by the UN. Is that an internal matter?" he had said. Later, the Congress leader clarified on his statement saying his statement in Parliament was just “an enquiry”. (Full report here)

The present situation in Jammu and Kashmir is returning to normalcy with the Centre extending all help that is required. (Full report here)