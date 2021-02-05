Aero India 2021: 45 MSMEs have bagged orders worth Rs 203 crore, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Bengaluru: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday (February 5) said that attaining self-reliance in manufacturing of defence equipment is a crucial factor for maintaining India`s strategic autonomy. Addressing the `Startup Manthan` at Aero India 2021, Defence Minister said, "We have signed 128 MoUs, 19 ToTs, 4 Handing Overs, 18 Product Launches and 32 major announcements, totalling a grand figure of 201 feats. Further, 45 MSMEs participating in Aero India 2021 have bagged orders worth Rs 203 crore. This is a major achievement."

Defence Minister said, "The fountainhead of any capability emerges from the robustness of its foundation. The foundation of our vision rests on three pillars. These are Research and Development, Public and Private Defence Production and Defence Exports."

"Order for 83 LCA MK 1A worth over 48000 crores that have been given by the Government in December 2020 will give a big boost to domestic manufacturing and especially to the aviation industry. It will spawn new and resilient supply chains," said Rajnath Singh.

He further said that "With an aim of encouraging manufacture of defence-related items in India, our endeavour will remain to bring down defence imports by at least $2 billion by 2022. B/w 2016 & 2019, 138 proposals worth over $37 billion for domestic manufacturing have been approved."

Speaking on the Startup India campaign in India, he said, "Startup India was based on three major pillars -- simplification and handholding, funding and incentives and industry-academia partnerships," adding "Rs 4500 crores of investment made in 384 startups through funds of fund scheme. Our economy is soon going to be driven by startups."

Live TV

The Defence Minister said that the Start-up Manthan is going to provide a unique opportunity for start-ups to showcase their capabilities, products and services to the "targeted audience of industry leaders and business decision-makers," adding "iDEX Open Challenge initiative creates opportunities for innovators to propose ways for harnessing their technological capabilities to strengthen our nation`s military capability. Anyone with an idea that can be used in defence and aerospace can apply under this initiative."

"I am very happy to announce, that 45 MSMEs who have participated in Aero India have already got orders worth Rs 203 crore. This is very heartening news and I am sure it will grow further in the times to come," said the Defence Minister.

Singh said that defence exports grew from Rs 2000 crores to Rs 9000 crores during the period 2015-2020. "The aerospace sector has an important role to play, if we have to reach our targets of domestic defence production of $25 billion and exports of $5 billion by 2025," the Defence Minister added.

He said, "Our government is acutely conscious that startups being the latest entrants in the defence manufacturing sector require that extra push. With this aim in view, we have taken many steps to foster and encourage this partnership with private industry."

"Attaining self-reliance in manufacturing of defence equipment is a crucial factor for maintaining India`s strategic autonomy. Innovation for Defence Excellence (iDEX) initiative stands out as one of the most effective and well-executed defence Start-up ecosystems created in our country," said Rajnath Singh.

On Thursday, he had said that India is ready to supply various types of missile systems, Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) and other weapons systems including missiles, helicopters, tanks and artillery guns to friendly foreign countries in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

"India is ready to supply various types of missile systems, LCA/helicopters, multi-purpose light transport aircraft, warship and patrol vessels, artillery gun systems, tanks, radars, military vehicles, electronic warfare systems and other weapons systems to IOR nations," Singh had said at IOR Defence Ministers` Conclave in Bengaluru.