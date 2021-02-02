Aero India 2021 will help transform world’s largest democracy into most powerful defence economy: Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that the Aero India 2021 will help forge enormous global engagement with Indian defence industry in the form of partnerships and investments. This will pave the path for a transformation of the world’s largest democracy into the world’s most powerful defence economy, added Rajnath Singh.

Addressing the ‘Curtain Raiser Event’ for Aero India show, Singh said, "The Aero India 2021, will help forge enormous global engagement with the Indian defence industry, in the form of partnerships and investments, paving the path for a transformation of the world’s largest democracy into the world’s most powerful defence economy."

"Over 600 exhibitors including 80 Foreign companies, would showcase their defence manufacturing prowess at #AeroIndia2021 exhibition. The Indian Ocean Region Defence Ministers Conclave would reinforce the relevance of the region and its continued importance for stakeholders, from the perspective of trade, security and freedom of navigation," he added.

Singh stated, "I am confident that our synergized efforts would make the Aero India 2021 a successful international event and it will serve the purpose for which it is intended."

Thanking Karnataka CM Yediyurappa, he said, "I would like to thank Shri YB Yediyurappa Ji and his entire team from Karnataka for hosting this event. I would also like to thank officials from the Department of Defence Production, the Armed Forces and especially the organizing committee for their tireless efforts."

"I have no hesitation in saying that our robust stance, immediate and calibrated response and the unrelenting spirit of the soldiers on the borders led to stabilisation of the situation and we showed our resolve to defend the sovereignty and integrity of our country," he added.

He said, "The highlights of Aero India 2021 would be the Inauguration of India Pavilion, based on the theme – Rotary Wings, Conclave of Defence Ministers of IOR, Conclave of Chiefs of Air Staff of various countries, India – Russia Military Industrial Conference, Startup Manthan etc."

Speaking on investors, Singh added, "Hosting this event in the IT capital of India will not only help consolidate the State's position, as one of the favoured destinations for foreign and domestic investors but also reinforce itself as one of the gateways to defence and economic engagement with India."

"The global business community has responded enthusiastically to Indian economy's revivalist fervour and Aero India will further showcase the nation's accomplishments in defence manufacturing and position India as investment, innovation and defence manufacturing hub," he added.

"Aero India - 2021 promises to be World’s First-Ever Hybrid Aero & Defence exhibition with a concurrent Virtual exhibition which will integrate the Seminars, B2B interactions, product display etc. Due to preventive measures and social distancing norms in place, this edition of Aero India will be a purely Business Event. There will be no Public days. However, limited access will be provided to the Public to the Aero shows based on Online bookings," he further said.

"We know the importance of human life, and therefore the Government of India with the help of all the States and Union Territories took necessary measures to protect people’s lives and we attach utmost importance to prevent and check COVID-19 spread. We all are aware, that the world is passing through one of the worst pandemics caused by COVID-19 which has compelled several countries including India to impose unavoidable restrictions," he stated.