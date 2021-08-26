Afghanistan crisis: All-party meet today, EAM S Jaishankar to brief floor leaders

New Delhi: The External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will brief the floor leaders on the situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban seized power in the war-ravaged country. The Centre has called for an all-party meeting on Thursday (August 26, 2021) morning to discuss the Afghanistan situation.

The decision to call an all-party meeting comes after the Opposition parties asked the Centre to issue a statement on the Afghanistan crisis. The meeting will be attended by the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and LoP in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge as well.

The meeting comes at a time when the Government of India is evacuating people from Afghanistan as the Taliban entered the Afghan capital on August 15 and declared its victory over the government.

Earlier, on August 17, India had announced that it would issue an emergency e-visa to Afghan nationals who want to come to the country in view of the prevailing situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban captured power there.

Additionally, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri revealed that India has evacuated 626 people including 228 Indian citizens from Afghanistan till Tuesday.

"626 people including 228 Indian citizens have been evacuated from Afghanistan till now. The number of Afghan Sikhs who have been evacuated is 77," Puri had informed earlier.

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi asked the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to brief floor leaders on the recent developments in Afghanistan.

"Floor Leaders of Political Parties would be briefed by EAM @DrSJaishankar on the present situation in Afghanistan, on 26th August, 11 am in Main Committee Room, PHA, New Delhi. Invites are being sent through email. All concerned are requested to attend," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi tweeted on Tuesday.

PM Modi had also chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) and directed all concerned officials to undertake all necessary measures to ensure the safe evacuation of Indian nationals from Afghanistan in the next few days.

The Ministry of Home Affairs also announced that all Afghans, irrespective of their religion, can apply for the ‘e-Emergency X-Misc Visa’ online. "The MHA reviews visa provisions in view of the current situation in Afghanistan. A new category of electronic visa called `e-Emergency X-Misc Visa` introduced to fast-track visa applications for entry into India," a Home Ministry spokesperson said in a statement two days after the Taliban captured power in Afghanistan.

The officials said, since the Indian missions in Afghanistan are shut, the visa can be applied online and applications will be examined and processed in New Delhi.

(With ANI inputs)

