Earthquake

After 6.4 Magnitude jolt, six earthquakes hit Assam’s Sonitpur today

(Credits: AFP)

New Delhi: After the earthquake of 6.4 magnitude on the Richter scale on Wednesday (April 28), Assam’s Sonitpur was struck by six tremors on Thursday (April 29). 

An earthquake of magnitude 2.7 on the Richter scale struck Assam’s Sonitpur in the early hours of Thursday, said the National Center for Seismology. As per the notification, a total of six tremors have been recorded at 12:24 am, 1:10 am, 1:20 am, 1:40 am, 1:52 am and 2:38 am. 

Earlier, a massive earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter Scale jolted Assam, India on Wednesday (April 28) morning. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake originated in Assam and tremors were felt across Assam, North Bengal and other parts of the Northeast. The epicenter of the earthquake was in Sonitpur and occurred at a depth of 17 kilometres.

ALSO READ: Videos, pictures of massive earthquake in Assam surface, show intensity of quake

On Wednesday, there were six aftershocks following the major earthquake. The three of the aftershocks measured 4.0, 3.6 and 3.6 on the Richter Scale respectively.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to Assam CM Sonowal over the phone and takes stock of damage due to the earthquake. He has assured all support to Assam.

"Spoke to Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal Ji regarding the earthquake in parts of the state. Assured all possible help from the Centre. I pray for the well-being of the people of Assam," said PM Modi.

