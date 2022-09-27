After Ashok Gehlot snubbed for top post, here are Congress' 'Plan B' candidates

New Delhi: After the Rajasthan political crisis and rebellion by CM Ashok Gehlot's MLAs, the Congress top leadership including Sonia Gandhi is reportedly 'not happy' with the internal conflict in the state government. Earlier, Gehlot was the chief candidate for the party president position, his chances seem to be a threat.

Who are the likely candidates for Congress party president?

As per Congress sources, Ashok Gehlot is being ruled out from the Congress' president post and it is likely that Kumari Selja could be considered for the top post while Rahul Gandhi's choice is said to be K.C. Venugopal.

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath refuses party president post

However, no final decision has been made yet and Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath who met Sonia Gandhi on Monday said that he doesn`t want to become the party president and wants to continue to work for the party in Madhya Pradesh.

"I want to remain in MP," Kamal Nath, a former Chief Minister of the state, told IANS.

Escalating drama in Rajasthan made Congress turn to 'Plan B'

The escalating drama in Rajasthan has made the Congress leadership think about a plan B for the top party post, for which Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was being seen as a contender. Kamal Nath, who was one of the probables, has ruled out himself and now the party has limited options with Mukul Wasnik and Mallikarjun Kharge, but the time is running out as the election process has started and September 30 is the last day of nomination.

The party was left red-faced as the Congress Legislature Party in Jaipur on Sunday to decide Gehlot`s successor had to be called off after his supporting MLAs came out strongly against Sachin Pilot succeeding him.

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi has sought a detailed report from state in-charge Ajay Maken, following a meeting held at her residence on Monday with Maken, senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge and General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal.

Sonia Gandhi demands report on Rajasthan crisis

AICC observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken are set to submit a written report to Congress President Sonia Gandhi on the revolt in Rajasthan. Kharge and Maken, who were sent as observers to Jaipur for a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting, briefed Gandhi after their return to Delhi and termed the parallel meet held by Gehlot loyalists as "indiscipline".

Tharoor says Gandhi family has no issues with him contesting party polls

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor who is also eyeing the party president post earlier defended himself against claims that he wasn't receiving support from the top leadership. Speaking about the same, he had said that the Gandhi family has no issues with him contesting for the party president's post.

