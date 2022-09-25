NewsIndia
RAJASTHAN CM

'I would be on posts for 40 years if....': Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's BIG statement ahead of key meeting

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot is all set to contest the election for the party president, and most likely relinquish the chief minister's post, with party leader Rahul Gandhi insisting on implementing the 'one man-one post' principle.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 06:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'I would be on posts for 40 years if....': Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's BIG statement ahead of key meeting

Amid the rumors of a change of Chief Minister in Rajasthan, CM Ashok Gehlot has said he would go on taking posts for the next 40 years if it was under his control. Rajasthan CM's comments came ahead of the crucial Congress Legislature Party meeting in Jaipur on Sunday (September 25) evening.

Talking to the media, Ashok Gehlot said, "I have mentioned this earlier also that if it was in my control I would go for taking posts in the Congress party for 40 years and even without any post, I will continue to participate in Congress' work whether it is Rahul Gandhi's march or any other event."  "I will continue to work for peaceful atmosphere, youth and students," Gehlot added.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot says he would work on posts for 40 years 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot declared that he would contest the Congress president poll. Gehlot's announcement of contesting the Congress president election has started the buzz of change in leadership in the state as Rahul Gandhi insists on the 'one man-one post' principle.

ALSO READ- Rajasthan to get a new CM? Key meeting of Congress leaders at Ashok Gehlot's residence today

Live Tv

Rajasthan CMRajasthanAshok GehlotSachin PilotRahul GandhiCongress president pollCongress

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: PFI terrorist organization, then why delay in ban?
DNA Video
DNA: Global analysis of 'hate crime' against Hindus
DNA Video
DNA: System silent on heavy bags weighing student down
DNA Video
DNA: Why system doesn't prevent cities from drowning in rainwater?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 23, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Operation 'All Out' against PFI
DNA Video
DNA: Pak Foreign Minister Bilawal's unreasonable lie at United Nations
DNA Video
DNA: Muslims 'fascinated' after meeting Mohan Bhagwat?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'National protest' in Japan at Shinzo Abe's state funeral