'I would be on posts for 40 years if....': Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's BIG statement ahead of key meeting

Amid the rumors of a change of Chief Minister in Rajasthan, CM Ashok Gehlot has said he would go on taking posts for the next 40 years if it was under his control. Rajasthan CM's comments came ahead of the crucial Congress Legislature Party meeting in Jaipur on Sunday (September 25) evening.

Talking to the media, Ashok Gehlot said, "I have mentioned this earlier also that if it was in my control I would go for taking posts in the Congress party for 40 years and even without any post, I will continue to participate in Congress' work whether it is Rahul Gandhi's march or any other event." "I will continue to work for peaceful atmosphere, youth and students," Gehlot added.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot declared that he would contest the Congress president poll. Gehlot's announcement of contesting the Congress president election has started the buzz of change in leadership in the state as Rahul Gandhi insists on the 'one man-one post' principle.

