After CBSE, CISCE cancels Class 12 board exams

New Delhi: Soon after the central government announced the cancellation of CBSE Class 12 exams, CISCE board took a similar decision. It cancelled the exams for Class 12 students.

The board has said that the assessment criteria will be announced at a later date. It added that those students who wish to take the exams may be allowed to do so when the situation is conducive.

The decision comes after a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the matter. Modi said that students should not be forced to appear for exams in such a stressful situation.

Anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end, and students should not be forced to appear for exams in such a stressful situation, a government statement quoted the prime minister as saying.

Modi further asserted that all stakeholders need to show sensitivity for the students as well as their parents and teachers.

In the review meeting, officials gave a detailed presentation on the wide and extensive consultation held so far and views received from all stakeholders, including by the state governments.

"In view of the uncertain conditions due to COVID-19 and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders, it was decided that Class XII Board Exams would not be held this year," the statement said.

