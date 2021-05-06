हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Spain

After France, Spain detects 11 cases of COVID-19 variant first identified in India

Spain's health minister has confirmed that the European country has detected 11 cases of the new strain of the coronavirus first identified in India.

Image for representational use only

Madrid: Spain's health minister has confirmed that the European country has detected 11 cases of the new strain of the coronavirus first identified in India.

Minister Carolina Darias said the cases were two separate outbreaks discovered by health officials in recent days.

Earlier, France had confirmed three cases of Indian COVID-19 variants in the country.

She added a plane carrying medical supplies, including oxygen and breathing machines, for hard-hit India will leave on Thursday.

Last week, Spain's government approved a shipment of seven tons of medical supplies to help India combat the surging wave of COVID-19 infections. 

