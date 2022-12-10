After historic victory in Gujarat Assembly Election, BJP's newly-elected MLAs attend key meet in Gandhinagar

GANDHINAGAR: The BJP witnessed a sweeping victory in Gujarat in the Assembly Election and is all set to form the state government for the 7th straight term on December 12 (Sunday). BJP ministers held a meeting with possible cabinet members on Saturday at 10:30 am at the state BJP office 'Kamalam' in Gandhinagar. After this, the leaders will hold another meeting with the governor to stake claim to form the government. On Friday, Bhupendra Patel resigned as Chief Minister. He along with state BJP President CR Paatil, MoS Home Harsh Sanghavi, Minister of Health and Family Welfare Rushikesh Patel, and Chief Whip of Gujarat Pankaj Desai tendered resignations at the Raj Bhavan.

Bhupendra Patel will take oath as the CM of Gujarat on December 12 for the second consecutive time. According to reports, 20 cabinet ministers will also take oath on the same day and begin working the next day. MLAs Alpesh Thakor, and Hardik Patel may be inducted into the cabinet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also be present for Bhupendra Patel's oath-taking ceremony on Monday.

Gujarat | The meeting of newly-elected BJP MLAs underway at the party office in Gandhinagar. pic.twitter.com/AqJLJABuHD — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2022

BJP swept the Gujarat Assembly election with a whooping 156 seats, which is the highest number of seats any party has won after the formation of the state in the year 1960.The Congress secured 17 seats, AAP secured 5, with 1 for SP and 3 Independent candidates will be in the newly-formed Gujarat Assembly along with 156 BJP candidates. The BJP`s seventh consecutive Assembly poll win in Gujarat is its biggest since the founding of this state in 1960.

In the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the BJP has smashed all previous records of electoral performance. Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, too, scripted history, winning the Ghatlodia constituency by a record margin of about 1,92,000 votes. This constituency has given Gujarat two of its chief ministers - Anandiben Patel and the current CM.

AAP CM face Isudan Gadhvi lost the Khambhaliya seat to BJP candidate Hardasbhai Bera by 19,000 votes. Gujarat`s MoS Home, Harsh Sanghavi, too, won the Majura constituency with a margin of 1,16,000

BJP MLA Kishor Kanani won the Varachha seat of Surat, defeating AAP candidate Alpesh Kathiriya while AAP Gujarat chief Gopal Italia also had to taste defeat against the BJP`s Vinod Moradiya.

Debutant from Jamnagar North constituency, cricketer Ravindrasinh Jadeja`s wife Rivaba Jadeja also won her seat by 88,119 votes. Hardik Patel, former leader of Patidar Anamat Andolan Saimiti (PAAS), who joined BJP ahead of the polls, bagged 49.64 percent votes on course to winning the Viramgam constituency.

(With ANI inputs)