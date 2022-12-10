BJP's Rivaba Jadeja sweeps Gujarat polls, cricketer-husband Ravindra pens note: 'Hello, MLA...'

NEW DELHI: Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, on Friday, penned an encouraging message for his wife Rivaba who won the Gujarat Assembly Election on December 8 by over 61,000 votes. Rivaba had contested the Assembly election with a BJP ticket from the Jamnagar North constituency. Congratulating his wife for the win on her first election, Ravindra Jadeja tweeted in Gujarati, "Hello MLA, you really deserve it. The people of Jamnagar have won. I express my gratitude to all the people from the bottom of my heart... the works of Jamnagar will be very good."

He had shared a photo of him and Rivaba as she held a placard that read - "MLA Gujarat".

SEE HIS POST HERE:

Hello MLA you truly deserve it. જામનગર ની જનતા નો વિજય થયો છે. તમામ જનતા નો ખુબ ખુબ દીલથી આભાર માનુ છુ. જામનગર ના કામો ખુબ સારા થાય એવી માં આશાપુરા ને વિનંતી. જય માતાજી #મારુજામનગર pic.twitter.com/2Omuup5CEW — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) December 9, 2022

Rivaba Jadeja achieved an impressive feat as she won the Jamnagar North constituency with 84,336 votes and had an edge over her competitors from the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

She was pitted against Congress candidate Bipendrasinh Jadeja. Rivaba got 84,336 votes against the Congress nominee who bagged 22,822 votes while AAP candidate Karshanbhai Karmur got 33,880 votes, according to the Election Commission.

Rivaba is a Mechanical Engineer and wanted to pursue civil service, and had also started preparing for the competitive exams. In between, she got married to India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in 2016. The couple has a daughter, Nidhyanaba.

During the election campaign, her sister-in-law Naynaba had aggressively campaigned against her and even her father-in-law had appealed to vote for congress candidate Bipendrasinh.

