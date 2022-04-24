हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award

After Jammu, PM Modi to visit Mumbai today to receive first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award

The award has been instituted in memory and honour of the legendary singer who passed away at the age of 92 years in Mumbai earlier this year.

After Jammu, PM Modi to visit Mumbai today to receive first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award
File Photo

New Delhi: After his visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will head to Mumbai on Sunday (April 24, 2022) to receive the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award.

Paying tributes to the legendary singer, PM Modi said that Lata Mangeshkar always dreamt of a strong and prosperous India and contributed to nation-building.

"Tomorrow evening, I will be in Mumbai where I will receive the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award. I am grateful and humbled by this honour associated with Lata Didi. She always dreamt of a strong and prosperous India and contributed to nation-building," PM Modi said in a tweet on Saturday.

The award, notably, has been instituted in memory and honour of the legendary singer who passed away at the age of 92 years in Mumbai earlier this year.

The Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratishthan Charitable Trust had said in a statement that the award will be given every year to an individual "who has made path-breaking, spectacular and exemplary contributions to our nation, its people and our society."

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar AwardPM Narendra ModiPM ModiLata Mangeshkar
Next
Story

IIT Madras turns Covid hotspot: 25 more test positive for virus, total count now 55

Must Watch

PT43S

Attack on BJP leader Kirit Somaiya