blast in J&K

Blast reported 12 km from PM Narendra Modi’s rally venue in Jammu, probe underway

(Credits: ANI)

New Delhi: An explosion was reported in a field 12 km away from the venue for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

The blast took place in Laliana village in Jammu district today. The Jammu and Kashmir police have initiated an investigation into the nature of the blast.

A crater was believed to have been created in the Laliana village by a meteorite or lightning, said Chandan Kohli, senior superintendent of police, Jammu. The police also informed that the explosion doesn't seem to be terror-related. 

Security has already been tightened in Jammu and Kashmir after a terror attack on a bus with security personnel on board in Sunjwan on Friday, in which two Jaish terrorists and one security personnel died. 

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation of multiple development initiatives worth around Rs 20,000 crore in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

Modi is arriving here to attend the Panchayat Raj Diwas at Palli Gram Panchayat in Samba district. This is the Prime Minister`s first visit to J&K after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

