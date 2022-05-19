Kochi (Kerala): In the recently held local body by-polls, the ruling Left front won in 24 out of the 42 wards across 12 districts of Kerala. Soon after the results of various local self-government bodies in the state were announced on Wednesday, state BJP President K Surendran said the results of the by-polls are an indication of what the outcome in Thrikkakara assembly constituency will be.

In the by-election, BJP captured two sitting seats from the ruling party Left Democratic Front (LDF), which has won 24 seats, followed by UDF (12), and NDA (6) wards.

The BJP won a landslide victory in the by-elections in the adjoining areas of Thrikkakara, said Surendran, adding "In the Ernakulam district, we won three out of the five seats. This shows that the people support the development work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s government."

Surendran said that the NDA has made good progress in the local body by-elections all over Kerala, adding "BJP again won in Edamalakkudy, a tribal panchayat in the Idukki district. Despite the CPIM and the Congress reversing their vote for the SDPI candidate, the NDA was able to win in a ward in Neerveli in the Kannur district."

According to the BJP chief, the LDF and the UDF suffered heavy setbacks in the by-elections due to the public outcry over issues including SilverLine.

Notably, the upcoming by-election in the Thrikkakara Assembly seat will be held on May 31, while the counting of votes will take place on June 3.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan hail Left Front win in 24 wards of local body by-polls

On the Left front's victory in 24 out of the 42 wards across 12 districts of Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday said that it indicated the increase in support for the LDF in the state.

The Chief Minister claimed that the results reflected the desire of the people for the comprehensive development policies and social welfare activities of the LDF government.

Kerala CM said that the outcome would boost the Left front's confidence in the run-up to the by-poll for the Thrikkakara assembly constituency.

Notably, the Congress-led UDF lost in eight wards which were with it earlier, but it managed to win in 12 out of the 42 wards.

(With Inputs from Agencies)