After Mahabalipuram, PM Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping meet again in Brazil, add vigour to ties

Brasilia: Holding bilateral talks nearly a month after the Mahabalipuram informal summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed on the importance of maintaining close dialogue on matters relating to trade and investment.

Prime Minister Modi, who met the Chinese President on the sidelines of the BRICS summit here, tweeted: "Held talks with President Xi Jinping. Several subjects pertaining to deepening bilateral cooperation were discussed.

"Today`s discussions will add new vigour to India-China relations."

Live TV

During the talks, the Chinese president conveyed his deep appreciation to Modi for hosting him at the 2nd Informal Summit in Mahabalipuram and said he would not forget the welcome given to him by PM Modi and the people of India, said an MEA statement.

He invited Modi for the Third informal summit in China in 2020, the date and venue for which will be determined through diplomatic channels.

Xi thanked Modi for India`s substantial participation in the just concluded China Import Export Expo in Shanghai.

The two agreed that the new High-Level Mechanism on Trade and Economy, decided at the Mahabalipuram summit, should meet at an early date.

Both reviewed preparations for celebrating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries next year and agreed that this will enhance people-to-people relations.

The leaders noted that the Special Representatives will hold another meeting on matters relating to the Boundary Question and reiterated the importance of maintaining peace and security in the border areas.

The leaders also exchanged views on multilateral issues including WTO, BRICS and RCEP.