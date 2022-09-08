After Mumbai, all eyes on 'MISSION Bihar'; DECODING Amit Shah's BIG plan before his visit to 'old friend' Nitish Kumar's state

New Delhi: After Nitish Kumar's separation from the NDA, the BJP is re-framing its strategy in Bihar as the state remains a top area of focus for the BJP ahead of the 2024 national elections. Top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, are scheduled to visit Bihar this month, where the party lost power in August after CM Nitish Kumar ended his alliance with it to form the government with the help of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and the Left parties.

Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Bihar on September 23, 2022. Smriti Irani is also expected to be there days earlier on September 18 to launch a book on PM Narendra Modi.

Earlier, on Tuesday, in a meeting at party headquarters in the national capital, Shah has asked ministers to focus on 144-seats the party lost in 2019. It has triggered speculation that some could be drafted for party work in the coming months.

In the meeting, Shah expressed displeasure over many ministers not spending time in their constituencies as per the schedule set by the party organisation. Shah made it clear to all the ministers that it is their responsibility to complete the work of the organisation without compromising on their responsibilities as ministers.

Meanwhile, Janata Dal (United) on August 9 unanimously decided to snap ties with the BJP and Nitish Kumar's party joined hands with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in a stunning switch of power. It was in 2020 when the BJP- JD(U) combined won the Assembly election for Bihar and Nitish Kumar was made the chief minister, despite BJP being the single largest party.

CM Nitish Kumar had deserted the NDA for the first time in 2013 after Narendra Modi became the coalition's Prime Ministerial candidate and then again ditched his coalition with the RJD-Congress combine in 2017 to walk back into the NDA camp.

What began as a tiff between the two partners ended up in a full-blown split after Nitish Kumar accused the BJP of trying to split his party and suspected former union minister and JD(U) leader RCP Singh to be in cahoots with the saffron camp. Singh, once a close aide of Nitish Kumar, soon resigned over charges of corruption and admitted that joining the BJP was an option.

