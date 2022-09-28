NewsIndia
PFI RAIDS

After NIA mega-raids, Centre bans Popular Front of India for 5 years - Details inside

The Centre has banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates for five years as per latest reports.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 07:16 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates or affiliates or fronts have been banned
  • The ban has been imposed for 5 years by the Centre
  • The NIA and other agencies carried out a 2nd round of raids on the organisation on Tuesday

New Delhi: The Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates or affiliates or fronts have been banned or declared as an unlawful association with immediate effect for five years by the Central Government as per ANI.

NIA's crackdown on PFI: Operation Octopus

More than 150 people allegedly linked with the Popular Front of India (PFI) were detained or arrested in raids across seven states on Tuesday, five days after a similar pan India crackdown against the group often accused of being linked to radical Islam. Conducted mostly by state police teams, the raids were spread across Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Delhi, Maharashtra, Assam and Madhya Pradesh.

Also Read: NIA conducts 2nd round of raids on PFI in 8 states; over 40 detained

As police teams fanned out across their respective states on Tuesday, seemingly synchronised, the action was swift. While 25 people were arrested in Assam, 10 were arrested in Maharashtra and 57 detained in Uttar Pradesh, officials said. The count of those detained in Delhi was 30, Madhya Pradesh was at 21 followed by 10 in Gujarat. Besides, several people were also arrested in Karnataka.

The PFI, which was formed in 2006 and claims to strive for a neo-social movement ostensibly for the empowerment of marginalised sections of India. It is, however, often accused by law enforcement agencies of promoting radical Islam. 

(With agency inputs)

