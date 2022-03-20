हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
After Punjab, AAP eyes Rajasthan, to hold 2-day convention in Jaipur

AAP's Sanjay Singh will hold discussions on ways to make people aware of the welfare policies of the party during an event in Jaipur on March 26-27.

File Photo

New Delhi: Days after its resounding win in the Punjab assembly elections, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is now focusing on Rajasthan where polls are due next year.

According to the AAP, the party's state in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh will hold discussions on ways to make people aware of the welfare policies of the party during an event in Jaipur on March 26-27.

Party leaders also said that AAP legislator from Dwarka and former MP Mahabal Mishra's son Vinay Mishra can be given the responsibility of Rajasthan during the convention.

"The AAP is going to hold a two-day convention -- 'Vijay Utsav' -- and all party leaders and workers will take part in it to strengthen the organisation in Rajasthan," AAP's state co-incharge Khemchand Jagirdar said.

"The party has started preparation for assembly election in Himachal Pradesh. Rajasthan is a neighbouring state of Punjab and is close to New Delhi. So to strengthen the organisation in the state, the party is holding a two-day convention," Jagirdar said. 

The party will soon announce the name of its state president in Rajasthan, he added. 

The AAP will also conduct a membership drive soon to give people an alternative to mainstream political parties in the state.

It is notable that in the 2018 Rajasthan assembly elections, AAP had fielded 142 candidates on the 200 seats but was not able to win a single seat. The party had received 0.4 per cent of votes. 

(With agency inputs)

