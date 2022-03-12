हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022

After Punjab win, AAP launches 'Mission Himachal Pradesh' with roadshow

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders on Friday held a grand road show in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh.

After Punjab win, AAP launches &#039;Mission Himachal Pradesh&#039; with roadshow

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders on Friday held a grand road show in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh. The event was headed by Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain.

Jain, who seemed confident of AAP’s victory in Himachal Pradesh said “AAP will form govt in Himachal Pradesh in the upcoming Assembly elections..”

The AAP minister also attacked the health and education systems of the state and said that his party will transform the system like it did in Delhi.

Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP, which endorses it ‘Delhi Model’ of governance, has just gained a sweeping win the Punjab Assembly Election 2022 by winning 92 out of 117 seats.

After Punjab’s massive win, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) decided to contest election from all the 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh.

As part of its strategy to expand the electoral footprint in Himachal, the party would also be contesting the local body polls in Shimla next month, AAP leader Satyendra Jain told media.

Himachal Pradesh is likely to go to the polls in December this year.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Bhagwant Mann, who was the party’s CM candidate in Punjab, is set to take oath as the chief minister on March 16.

Mann and Kejriwal will also hold a roadshow in Amritsar on March 13 over the party`s victory in the Assembly polls.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022Aam Aadmi PartyArvind KejriwalSatyendra JainAAP roadshow in Himachal Pradesh
Next
Story

Gujarat's conviction rate rose significantly due to steps taken by Modi as CM: Amit Shah

Must Watch

PT12M49S

Russia Ukraine War News: Huge devastation in Ukraine's capital Kyiv