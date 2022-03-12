After Punjab win, AAP launches 'Mission Himachal Pradesh' with roadshow

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders on Friday held a grand road show in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh. The event was headed by Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain.

Jain, who seemed confident of AAP’s victory in Himachal Pradesh said “AAP will form govt in Himachal Pradesh in the upcoming Assembly elections..”

AAP workers in the leadership of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain held a roadshow in Shimla AAP will form govt in Himachal Pradesh in the upcoming Assembly elections. Health & education systems are in a bad state here: Delhi Health Minister & AAP leader Satyendar Jain pic.twitter.com/BwEnG4iaIk — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2022

The AAP minister also attacked the health and education systems of the state and said that his party will transform the system like it did in Delhi.

Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP, which endorses it ‘Delhi Model’ of governance, has just gained a sweeping win the Punjab Assembly Election 2022 by winning 92 out of 117 seats.

After Punjab’s massive win, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) decided to contest election from all the 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh.

As part of its strategy to expand the electoral footprint in Himachal, the party would also be contesting the local body polls in Shimla next month, AAP leader Satyendra Jain told media.

Himachal Pradesh is likely to go to the polls in December this year.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Bhagwant Mann, who was the party’s CM candidate in Punjab, is set to take oath as the chief minister on March 16.

Mann and Kejriwal will also hold a roadshow in Amritsar on March 13 over the party`s victory in the Assembly polls.

Live TV