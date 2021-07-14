After Uttar Pradesh and Tripura, now Rajasthan reports new cases of Kappa variant of COVID-19

New Delhi: Rajasthan on Tuesday (July 13, 2021) confirmed the new cases of the Kappa variant of COVID-19. This comes a few days after Uttar Pradesh and Tripura reported the fresh cases of the Kappa variant, which, according to the World Health Organisation, is a 'variant of interest' (VOI).

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said that eleven cases have been detected in the state. Of these, four cases each are from Alwar and Jaipur, two from Barmer and one is from Bhilwara. However, Sharma informed that the Kappa variant 'is a moderate form of the coronavirus' as compared to its delta variant, which had fuelled India's second wave of coronavirus.

ALSO READ | Don't take COVID third wave predictions as weather update, warns Centre

Earlier, two samples in Uttar Pradesh and 11 in Tripura were tested positive for the Kappa COVID-19 variant.

B.1.617.1, also known as the Kappa variant, was first identified in India only, in October 2020.

On WHO's list of SARS-CoV-2 variants, a VOI is a variant with genetic changes that are predicted or known to affect virus characteristics such as transmissibility, disease severity, immune escape, diagnostic or therapeutic escape. The variant is also identified to cause significant community transmission or multiple COVID-19 clusters, in multiple countries with increasing relative prevalence alongside an increasing number of cases over time, or other apparent epidemiological impacts to suggest an emerging risk to global public health.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV