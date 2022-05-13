हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
National anthem

After Uttar Pradesh, reciting national anthem may be compulsory at madrassas in MP soon

Talking to reporters, MP Home Minister said the national anthem should be sung everywhere. "It is a good thing. It is a national anthem and it can be sung everywhere," he said.

After Uttar Pradesh, reciting national anthem may be compulsory at madrassas in MP soon

BHOPAL: After Uttar Pradesh, the government of Madhya Pradesh may soon make reciting the national anthem compulsory in all madrassas across the state. This was indicated by Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Friday who said that a similar step could be considered in the state.

Talking to reporters, MP Home Minister said the national anthem should be sung everywhere. "It is a good thing. It is a national anthem and it can be sung everywhere," he said.

When asked whether a similar decision could be implemented in MP, Mishra said, "It is a matter of consideration...It can be considered." He made the statement in response to a query asked by reporters here. 

 

 

Speaking separately, Madhya Pradesh BJP chief Vishnu Dutt Sharma said 'Jana Gana Mana' should be recited in all educational institutions across the country.

Replying to a query whether the national anthem should be sung in madrassas in Madhya Pradesh as well, state BJP president Sharma said, "We are not asking anyone to sing the national anthem in Pakistan. We are just asking for educational institutions situated in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and all corners of the country to sing the national anthem and national song and slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'." "If such a thing is happening and such a decision has been taken, then it is a welcome step," he said. 

It may be noted that singing of national anthem "Jana Gana Mana" has been made compulsory at all madrassas in Uttar Pradesh starting Thursday. The Registrar of the Uttar Pradesh Madrassa Education Board issued an order to this effect to all the District Minority Welfare Officers on May 9.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
National anthemJana Gana ManaMadrassasMadhya PradeshNarottam MishraUttar Pradesh
Next
Story

Earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala and Changlang in Arunachal Pradesh

Must Watch

PT18M22S

Kashmiri Pandits protest over the killing of Rahul Bhatt