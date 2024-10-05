How This Kanpur Couple Duped Rs 35 Crore By Promising Age Reversal Through ‘Israel-Made Time Machine’

In the pursuit of beauty, people often resort to extreme measures—ranging from Botox and rhinoplasty to facial implants—undergoing painful surgeries just to look younger and more attractive. Capitalizing on this desire, a couple from Kanpur allegedly swindled dozens of elderly individuals out of a staggering Rs 35 crore. However, instead of offering the usual cosmetic procedures, they promised youthfulness through an 'Israel-made time machine.'

Rajeev Kumar Dubey and his wife, Rashmi Dubey, reportedly set up a therapy centre called Revival World in Kanpur’s Kidwai Nagar, where they claimed to have imported a machine from Israel that could reverse the ageing process, supposedly transforming a 60-year-old into a 25-year-old. This miraculous feat, they claimed, would be achieved through 'oxygen therapy.'

Living in a rented flat in Kanpur, the couple allegedly deceived people by asserting that the city's polluted air was accelerating the ageing process. Their ‘oxygen therapy’ was pitched as a solution that could reverse these effects within months.

Their packages, according to reports, started at Rs 6,000 for 10 sessions, with a more expensive option priced at Rs 90,000 for a three-year ‘reward system.’ Media sources revealed that this scheme had elements of a pyramid structure, offering rewards for each referral.

The scam came to light when three customers filed an FIR with local authorities. One victim accused the couple of defrauding her of Rs 10.75 lakh and claimed that hundreds of others had been cheated out of nearly Rs 35 crore.

Following the complaint, police registered a case of fraud and are now searching for the couple, who are believed to have fled the country.