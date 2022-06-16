NewsIndia
AGNIPATH SCHEME

Agnipath Yojana: Yogi Adityanath urges youth not to get ‘deceived’, says scheme will give ‘new dimension’ to their lives

Assuring youth on the Agnipath scheme, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said his government will give preference to Agniveers in police and other services. 

Last Updated: Jun 16, 2022, 04:57 PM IST
  • UP CM Yogi Adityanath urged youth not to get "deceived" on Centre's Agnipath scheme.
  • His appeal comes amid protests in several parts of the state against Agnipath scheme.

Trending Photos

Agnipath Yojana: Yogi Adityanath urges youth not to get ‘deceived’, says scheme will give ‘new dimension’ to their lives

Lucknow: Urging youngsters to not get "deceived", Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the Centre's Agnipath scheme will give a "new dimension" to their life. The chief minister also said soldiers recruited under the central government's Agnipath scheme will be given preference in recruitment in police and other services in the state.

His reaction came amid protests by youngsters against the 'Agnipath' scheme in several parts of the state and the country.

"Agnipath Yojana' will give a new dimension to your life as well as give a golden base to the future. Don't be deceived. Our 'Agniveer', determined to serve Maa Bharati, will be an invaluable fund of the nation and @UPGovt will give preference to Agniveers in police and other services, " tweeted Adityanath in Hindi.

ALSO READ: Agnipath scheme will increase disaffection among youth: BJP MP Varun Gandhi

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo have also criticised the scheme.

The Agnipath scheme was announced on Tuesday to recruit jawans into the army, the navy and the air force for a four-year-period followed by compulsory retirement for most without gratuity and pension benefits.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Understand from Anil Singhvi how to beware of economic slowdown?
DNA Video
DNA: Is world heading towards economic recession?
DNA Video
DNA: China Debt Trap - After Sri Lanka, now Pakistan's turn?
DNA Video
DNA: Rwanda -- Dumping ground for UK illegal immigrants
DNA Video
DNA: Why is inflation increasing in the world?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What changed after 2 years of Galwan clashes?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Explained -- Thought behind new recruitment process in Indian Army
DNA Video
DNA: Understand the difference between protests and riots
DNA Video
DNA: Prophet Muhammad Row -- How do other countries deal with rioters?