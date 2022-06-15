New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday (June 15) hit out at the Centre over the 'Agnipath' scheme-- which aims to recruit soldiers in the Army, Navy and the Air Force mainly on a four-year short-term contractual basis-- saying it will reduce the “operational effectiveness of our armed forces.” Attacking the BJP-led Central government, Gandhi wrote on Twitter, “When India faces threats on two fronts, the uncalled for Agnipath scheme reduces the operational effectiveness of our armed forces. The BJP govt must stop compromising the dignity, traditions, valour & discipline of our forces.”

What is Agnipath scheme?

On Tuesday, the Center unveiled the "transformative" Agnipath scheme under which as many as 46,000 soldiers between the age group of 17 and a half years and 21 years will be hired this year into the three services. The Defence Ministry said the recruitment will be carried out on an "all India, all-class" basis that is expected to change the composition of several regiments that recruit youths from specific regions as well as castes such as Rajputs, Jats and Sikhs. "Under the 'Agnipath' scheme, Indian youth will be provided an opportunity to serve in the armed forces as 'Agniveer'. This scheme has been brought to strengthen the security of the country. It is a transformative scheme," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said yesterday.

Congress had attacked the Centre and questioned what will be the fate of the youth after the four years period of employment concludes."After four years, at the age of 22 to 25, how will these youths build their future without any additional qualifications? Isn't it right that when a regular soldier also returns home after 15 years of service, most of the time he gets only a job as a guard or security guard in a bank? So what will this 23 to 25 year old youth do after four years of contract service," Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had asked.

