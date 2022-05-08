New Delhi: In a shocking incident reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Agra, a primary school principal was receiving a salary without actually attending the school and has hired a woman to teach students on her behalf, reported News18 quoting the UP Basic Education Department.

According to the report, the principal was paying the woman Rs 5,000 per month for teaching students on her behalf while she was absent the entire time and received her monthly salary throughout.

The incident was reported in the primary school Nagla Surai in Jaitpur Kalan

Upon being reported, the Divisional Sub-Inspector Urdu Rakesh Kumar and Divisional Coordinator Mid-Day Meal Rakesh Kumar Parashar visited the school to inspect the case.

The principal was not present in the school at the time of inspection. However, the girl hired by the principal was present, said the News18 report.

As per the woman’s testimony, she was hired by the accused in 2021 and was being paid a monthly salary of Rs 5,000.

AD Basic Mahesh Chandra has directed the in-charge BSA to take disciplinary action against the headmistress and the culprits concerned. He said that the entire matter should be resolved by forming a committee at the earliest, reported News18.

During the investigation, the villagers and locals told the police that they had never seen the principal in school.