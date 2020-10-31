हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Agroha Dham

Agroha Dham Vikas Trust organises special cultural program on occasion of Sharad Purnima

The Agroha Dham Vikas Trust couldn't organise the fair this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

File Photo (Twitter/@PIBHyderabad)

Agroha: The Agroha Dham Vikas Trust organised a special cultural program on the occasion of the auspicious Sharad Purnima in the Agroha Dham on Friday (October 30, 2020). Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, there was no fair this year but the organisers hoisted the flag inside the premises and along with the '56 bhog', they also performed 'Bhajan kirtan'.

"A special program was organised on the occasion of Sharad Purnima like every year. We prayed to goddess Kuladevi and also offered 56 bhog," said the Agroha Vikas Trust's National Executive Chairman Bajrang Das Garg. 

He also said that the social activities across the country will be further increased and that the 'Vaishya Samaj' is committed to the service of the nation. 

"Its units are being set up across the country and the 'Bhawans' of Agroha Dham will also be built in all the pilgrimage sites in the country," said Garg.

Referring to the construction works going on in Agroha Dham, Garg said that an auditorium and the meditation centre is being built inside the Dham. He also informed that a website is being made for the marriage of men and women of the Aggarwal community.

Garg expressed that the Agroha Development Trust is doing the social activities under the leadership of Rajya Sabha MP and Chief Patron of the Agroha Development Trust, Subhash Chandra.

Tags:
Agroha DhamAgrohaHaryana
