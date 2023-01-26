topStoriesenglish2565931
NewsIndia
CHHATTISGARH ELECTION

Ahead of Assembly Election, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Announces Allowance for Unemployed Youth

Unemployed youth will be given an unemployment allowance every month from the next financial year (2023-24), said CM Baghel.

Last Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 01:14 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said unemployed youth will be given a monthly allowance in the state from the next financial year.
  • It was one of the key promises made by the Congress ahead of the 2018 Assembly polls.
  • The state government has already announced return of Old Pension Scheme for government employees.

Trending Photos

Ahead of Assembly Election, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Announces Allowance for Unemployed Youth

JAGDALPUR: In a major announcement ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly polls due this year-end, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said unemployed youth will be given a monthly allowance in the state from the next financial year. It was one of the key promises made by the Congress ahead of the 2018 Assembly polls, following which the party returned to power in the state after a gap of 15 years.

Addressing people on the occasion of the Republic Day on Thursday after unfurling the national flag at the Lalbag Parade grounds in Jagdalpur, the headquarters of Bastar district, Baghel made a number of other announcements, including setting up of an aerocity near Raipur airport, housing assistance scheme for labourers and a scheme to promote women entrepreneurship, apparently eyeing the Assembly elections.

"Unemployed youth will be given an unemployment allowance every month from the next financial year (2023-24)," Baghel said without specifying the amount. An aerocity will be developed near the Swami Vivekananda Airport, Raipur, to enhance passenger facilities, commercial development of the airport area and employment generation, he said.

Construction workers registered with the Chhattisgarh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board for a period of three years will be given a grant of Rs 50,000 for building houses, he said.

Live Tv

Chhattisgarh electionBhupesh Baghel

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How does Gurmeet Ram Rahim get released on parole again and again?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Tukde Tukde' gang excited over propaganda documentary!
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 24, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: Video analysis of Vagir's 'Swadeshi Shakti'
DNA Video
DNA: Pfizer created 'loot' in the name of Corona vaccine?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of miracle of Bageshwar Baba
DNA Video
DNA: Cautionary analysis on Dual SIM
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'Publicity Manager' in India
DNA Video
DNA: When Barack Obama became the President of America in 2009
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 20, 2023