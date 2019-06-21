Ahead of India visit, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo calls EAM S Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: Ahead of his three-day visit to India next week, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called up Indian External Affairs Minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to congratulate him on his appointment.

“Secretary Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to congratulate him on his appointment,” said the Ministry of External Affairs.

In his call, Pompeo underscored the Trump administration's commitment to work closely with India to advance the bilateral strategic partnership.

“Secretary Pompeo and Minister Jaishankar also discussed US and Indian objectives in safeguarding a free and open Indo-Pacific, US-India security cooperation, and the US-India economic partnership,” added MEA.

Pompeo will visit India from June 25 to 27 to hold talks on bilateral framework and other key agendas. This will the first high-level meet between the two nations following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's re-election for a second term. The visit comes ahead of US President Donald Trump's scheduled meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, between June 28 to 29.

“It'll be the first high-level engagement with United States after elections in India. During his visit, he will hold talks with the External Affairs Minister and he will also call on other dignitaries in Government of India,” said the Ministry of External Affairs at a press brief on Thursday.