Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit, Posters Against Tamil Nadu Governor Spotted In Chennai

New Delhi: Posters with hashtags 'Get out Ravi' and 'Dictator Ravi' were seen at various places in Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai on Saturday ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state. The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is at loggerheads with the TN Governor R N Ravi over his recent "Bill is dead" remark. Earlier on Thursday, while interacting with the civil services aspirants at Raj Bhavan, Ravi had commented on the procedure for approval of bills, remarking that if a bill was "withheld", it meant that the bill in question was dead. The DMK and its allies said that this comment of his was a breach of the oath of office he had taken, and it showed his "irresponsible" nature.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Posters with hashtags 'Get out Ravi' and 'Dictator Ravi' were seen at various places in Chennai today. pic.twitter.com/oynXY7mvu2 — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2023

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin slammed the Governor and alleged that he "escaped" from his duties and did not give assent to 14 bills.

"Governor by escaping from his administrative duties and roles he didn`t give assent to 14 documents like bills, Ordinance and act which was introduced by people representatives who were all elected by crores of people," Stalin said in a statement.

The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) said that ever since Ravi assumed office in 2021, his speeches and activities have been controversial and mysterious. "Our struggle will not cease until he stops activities that lower the Assembly's dignity."

PM Modi In Chennai Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will inaugurate several infrastructure projects, including the state-of-the-art integrated terminal building set up at a total outlay of Rs 2,437 crore at the Chennai airport. Security has been beefed up across the city in view of the visit while motorists have been asked to plan ahead of their journey to reach their destination as elaborate traffic diversions have been made, police said.

Later, Modi would take part in the 125th annual day celebrations of Ramakrishna Mutt at Vivekanandhar Illam on the arterial Kamarajar Salai (Beach Road) and also inaugurate infrastructure projects at Pallavaram.