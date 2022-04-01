Ahead of Ramzan, Ram Navami, Section 144 CrPC imposed in Noida - check what's allowed, what's not

Noida: Restrictions have been imposed in Noida ahead of the festive season. Section 144 CrPC will be imposed in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district from April 1 to April 30 in view of the upcoming festivals of Ramzan, Ram Navami, Ambedkar Jayanti, and High School/Inter examinations and the dates of General Legislative Council Election 2022 etc, police commissionerate, Gautam Budh Nagar, said on Friday (April 1).

The order has been issued to ensure peace and harmony are being maintained in the district during this period. In the order, Ashutosh Dwivedi, Additional Police Deputy Commissioner, has issued these instructions.

The order mentions:

- People need to wear masks and follow Covid-19 protocols in public places.

- No person, without the permission of the competent authority, should hold a public fast or dharna or inspire another to do so.

- No person shall take out any kind of procession without permission.

- Apart from police and those employed in administrative work, no one should carry rods, sticks or weapons that can injure.

- No one should offer any kind of prayers at a place, which is disputed or where there's no such custom.

- No one should let their animals stray near places of worship

Meanwhile, after a landslide victory in the Assembly polls, the BJP is eying to win the majority of the 36 seats in the Legislative Council, where the biennial election will be held on April 9. The 36 seats are spread across 35 local authorities' constituencies, where polls were earlier planned on two different dates, but now, it will be conducted together on April 9. The counting of votes will be taken up on April 12. According to the official website, of the 100-member Legislative Council, the BJP has 35 MLCs, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has 17 and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has four.

