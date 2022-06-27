Assam Board HS Result 2022: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) released the Assam HS Result 2022 today, June 27 at around AM. Candidates can view their results at AHSEC's official website- ahsec.assa.gov.in. 83.48 percent of students from Arts stream passed the Assam Board 12th exams while pass percentage of Commerce stood at 87.26 percent, and in Science 92.19 percent students cleared the 12th board exams.

On June 7, the SEBA, Board of Secondary Education Assam, announced the HSLC final result 2022 at sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in. As many as 4 lakh students took the Assam matriculation examination this year.

Assam HS Board Class 12th result 2022: Topper list

Assam HS results were declared today June 27, 2022 at 9 a.m. Sadhana Devi topped with 487 marks in Arts stream. Whereas, Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita bagged first position in Science Stream with 491 marks and Sagar Agarwal is the commerce topper with 482 marks.

Assam Board 12th result 2022: Websites to check the scorecards

Assam HS Board Class 12th result 2022: Here’s how to check the scorecards

The official website of the AHSEC is ahsec.assa.gov.in.

Click the Assam HS AHSEC Result 2022 link on the homepage.

Enter your Roll Number from your admit card and submit your information.

Your 12th grade results will be displayed on your screen.

Download and print the Assam Board 12th Result 2022.

This year, nearly 2.5 lakh students took the Higher Secondary Examination. The Assam Board exams were held from March 15th to April 12th, 2022.

However, Assam 10th class result have already been released and Raktotpal Saikia topped the exam with 597 marks, followed by Bhuyashi Medhi in second place with 596 marks, and three students, Mridupawan Kalita, Labeeb Muzib, and Partha Pratim Das, all with 595 marks. .