Tamil Nadu

AIADMK expels 16 party members for colluding with VK Sasikala

This comes after an audio clip of a phone conversation between Sasikala and one of the party cadres went viral on social media, in which the leader was heard confirming her plans of her return into politics.

File Photo

Chennai: The AIADMK on Monday (June 14) expelled 16 party members including its spokesperson V Pugazhendi for allegedly colluding with ousted leader VK Sasikala, who has signaled her return to politics.

The party sacked the members who interacted with Sasikala, charging them with anti-party activities.

In a statement, AIADMK termed Sasikala's telephonic conversations with party cadre as “drama” and said the party will never destroy itself for the desires of one family.

"Do not worry, I will surely sort out the party things. All be brave, ok. Once the corona pandemic ends, I will come," Sasikala was heard telling the cadre during the phone call.

"We will be behind you Amma," the cadre was heard replying to her.

AIADMK leader C Ponnaiyan on Saturday claimed that Sasikala is not a member of his party as she belongs to TTV Dhinakaran’s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK).

Earlier in March, Sasikala had announced her retirement from politics and issued a statement saying that she will “set herself apart from politics”.

Meanwhile, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam was elected as Deputy Leader of Opposition in State Assembly and former minister SP Velumani would be the party whip.

