Odisha

AIIMS-Bhubaneswar to get first of its kind 'Brain Bank'

The Indian Council of Medical Research sanctioned Rs 47 lakh for setting up a satellite brain bio-bank.

Pic Courtesy: Pixabay image used for representational use only

Bhubaneswar: The AIIMS-Bhubaneswar has received funding from the ICMR to establish a satellite brain bank, a 'first of its kind' in the eastern region that will boost research in neurosciences.

The Indian Council of Medical Research sanctioned Rs 47 lakh for setting up a satellite brain bio-bank in the department of pathology and lab medicine, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences-Bhubaneswar said in a Facebook post.

A brain bank is a repository of brain samples of deceased persons, which finds use in research work.

The approved duration of the scheme is three years, and annual extensions will be granted after review of the work done, AIIMS-Bhubaneswar said.

According to the institute, the brain bank will be 'one of its kind in the eastern zone of India' and would bolster neuroscience research in the region.

Suvendu Purkait, Assistant Professor of Pathology, has been appointed the chief coordinator of the project, Director Gitanjali Batmanabane said. 

