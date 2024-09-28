AIMIM Leader Waris Pathan Reveals Why He Apologised After Attending Ganpati Visarjan Event

Zee Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat: AIMIM leader Waris Pathan talked about various controversial issues during Zee News' program 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'. During the event, Pathan reiterated that Indian Muslims respect the Constitution, which is why they remain peaceful, but asserted they 'fear no one'. He boldly stated, "Muslims abide by the Constitution of the country, but they are not afraid of anyone, not even someone's father."

Pathan also addressed the controversial comments made by Nitesh Rane and Ramdev Giri Maharaj, who allegedly made objectionable statements against Prophet Muhammad. Pathan criticized the government for not only failing to take action against the two but also appearing to support them. He mentioned that in protest of these remarks, a "Mumbai Chalo" rally was organized.

On the issue of the Waqf Board, Pathan expressed his opposition to the introduction of an amendment bill in Parliament, arguing that there was no need for such legislation. He accused the government of attempting to seize Muslim properties and vowed to resist the implementation of the bill.

Pathan also opened up about an incident where he was compelled to issue a public apology after participating in a Ganpati Visarjan event. He explained, "I am not a religious scholar or a Mufti, just a common Muslim. I attended a Ganesh Utsav celebration and chanted ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya.’ When I returned, some scholars told me that by doing so, I had committed shirk (a sin) and needed to apologize. Hence, I released a video apologizing for it." Pathan clarified that while he respects Hindus, he has the right to follow his own religious beliefs.