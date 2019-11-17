AIMPLB meet to review Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya underway, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi present

New Delhi: The executive committee of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Sunday chaired a crucial meet in Lucknow to decide whether to file a review petition in the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya title dispute case. Among those who were present in the meeting were AIMPLB secretary Zafaryab Jilani and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. As per reports, some senior lawyers were also invited to the meeting to discuss the issue.

Following the meet, the AIMPLB is expected to address the media at 3:30 pm today in Lucknow.

News agency ANI shared images of Owaisi and others arriving for the meeting in Lucknow.

Lucknow: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and others arrive for the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) meeting, over the Supreme Court verdict in Ayodhya case. pic.twitter.com/09D21TsNad — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 17, 2019

In the meantime, reports surfaced that the meeting of AIMPLB was shifted from Nadwa to an unidentified location last minute after several members decided to give it a miss.

In a unanimous verdict last week, the Supreme Court paved the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed 2.27 acres of land site in Ayodhya and ruled that Sunni Waqf Board will get 5-acres of land at an alternative site for building a mosque. The apex court clarified that either the Central government can give the five-acre land to the Sunni Waqf Board from the nearly 68 acres of land which it had acquired in 1993 under the Acquisition of Certain Area at Ayodhya Act or the state government could hand over the piece of land at a "suitable prominent place in Ayodhya".

The bench, headed by Ranjan Gogoi gave the government three months to set up a trust for the same.

The Sunni Waqf Board, one of the litigants in the Ayodhya title dispute case, has said that a final decision on accepting the offer of the plot will be taken later.

Muslim stakeholders in the Ayodhya case have been sharply divided on the issue of going in for a review petition after the apex court verdict gave the entire disputed land for temple construction and said that Muslims would be given five acres of land 'elsewhere' in Ayodhya.

The Chairman of the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board Zufar Faruqi has said that he is not in the favour of filing a review petition in the case. However, All India Babri Masjid Action Committee (AIBMAC) convener Zafaryab Jilani, expressed his dissatisfaction with the verdict and said he would study the judgment and then file a review petition.