Air India adds more flights on several domestic routes

Air India has added several new flights on the domestic routes as per the directive of the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The new services will come into effect on June 25.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Twitter on June 22, the airline said, "We have added a few more flights on our Domestic routes to provide you with convenient connections."

The flight sectors are: Delhi-Ranchi-Delhi; Mumbai-Hyderabad-Mumbai; Hyderabad-Vishakhapatnam-Hyderabad; Delhi-Coimbatore-Delhi; Mumbai-Bhopal-Mumbai; Mumbai-Kolkata-Mumbai; Delhi-Indore-Delhi; Bangalore-Chandigarh-Bangalore; Delhi-Tirupati-Delhi; Mumbai-Rajkot-Mumbai; Mumbai-Cochin-Mumbai; and Mumbai-Tirupati-Vishakhapatnam-Mumbai.

Along with this, the flight frequency of Air India flying on several routes has also been increased. The goal and effort of the ministry is to achieve domestic traffic volume of 33 per cent capacity soon.

In India, domestic flight services resumed on May 25, after a pause of nearly two months. As of now, airlines are operating with less than 33 per cent of their total capacity.