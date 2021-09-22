Air India CMD Rajiv Bansal appointed as secretary in Civil Aviation Ministry

Air India CMD Rajiv Bansal has been appointed as Secretary in the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Air India CMD Rajiv Bansal has been appointed as Secretary in the Ministry of Civil Aviation (File photo) pic.twitter.com/hM3zlD9BH0 — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2021

Last year in February, Bansal had taken charge as Chairman and Managing Director of Air India. He was appointed as the CMD of Air India for a second time, replacng Ashwani Lohani. He had earlier successfully headed Air India for three months in 2017. Last year's appointment came just days after the government announced 100% stake sale of the debt-ridden Air India.

Live TV