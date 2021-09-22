हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajiv Bansal

Air India CMD Rajiv Bansal appointed as secretary in Civil Aviation Ministry

Bansal took charge of Air India last year

Air India CMD Rajiv Bansal appointed as secretary in Civil Aviation Ministry
Pic courtesy: ANI

Air India CMD Rajiv Bansal has been appointed as Secretary in the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

 

 

Last year in February, Bansal had taken charge as Chairman and Managing Director of Air India. He was appointed as the CMD of Air India for a second time, replacng Ashwani Lohani.  He had earlier successfully headed Air India for three months in 2017. Last year's appointment came just days after the government announced 100% stake sale of the debt-ridden Air India.

 

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rajiv BansalAir IndiaCMDMinistry of Civil AviationSecretary
Next
Story

Covishield is now an approved vaccine in the UK - what this revised advisory means for travellers from India

Must Watch

PT8M11S

Prime Minister Modi leaves for America