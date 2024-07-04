Air India Flight 'AIC24WC' Carrying Rohit Sharma & Company Sets Record; Becomes Most Tracked On FlightRadar24

The Air India special charter flight 'AIC24WC,' carrying the T2O World Cup Winners Rohit Sharma and Company back home, set a notable record. This flight became one of the world's most tracked on the flight tracking website FlightRadar24 for over 15 hours after departing from Barbados on Wednesday, June 3, heading to New Delhi.

FlightRadar24 highlighted this achievement on X (formerly known as Twitter), posting, "After being our most tracked flight for much of the last 15 hours, India’s World Cup champion cricket team is less than an hour from landing in Delhi." The tweet included a satellite image of the flight's route.

What Does 'AIC24WC' Signifies?

The special charter flight's call sign, 'AIC24WC,' carries significant meaning, with 'AIC' standing for 'Air India Chartered flight' and '24WC' signifying the 'T20 World Cup 2024' victory. Departing from Barbados around 4:50 AM local time on Wednesday, the flight arrived in Delhi at 6:00 AM IST on Thursday, June 4, after a 16-hour non-stop journey. The departure was initially delayed due to Hurricane Beryl.